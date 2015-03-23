Poland's post says eyes PKO's 25-pct stake in Bank Pocztowy

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run post Poczta Polska said it was interested in buying 25-percent stake in Bank Pocztowy from the country’s biggest bank PKO BP to gain full control over the smaller lender, the post’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We have always been interested (in buying PKO’s shares),” Poczta Polska CEO Jerzy Jozkowiak told reporters, adding that the post, which holds 75 percent in Pocztowy, has not yet placed any offer to PKO.

Earlier on Monday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying that Poczta Polska is in talks with PKO on buying out PKO’s shares in Bank Pocztowy.

State-controlled PKO could either sell the stake, valued at 120 million zlotys in its books, to Poczta Polska or in an Initial Public Offer (IPO), which could take place in September, Puls Biznesu said.

“Any option is possible”, Jozkowiak said commenting on the report. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)