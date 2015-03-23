FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's post says eyes PKO's 25-pct stake in Bank Pocztowy
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's post says eyes PKO's 25-pct stake in Bank Pocztowy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run post Poczta Polska said it was interested in buying 25-percent stake in Bank Pocztowy from the country’s biggest bank PKO BP to gain full control over the smaller lender, the post’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We have always been interested (in buying PKO’s shares),” Poczta Polska CEO Jerzy Jozkowiak told reporters, adding that the post, which holds 75 percent in Pocztowy, has not yet placed any offer to PKO.

Earlier on Monday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying that Poczta Polska is in talks with PKO on buying out PKO’s shares in Bank Pocztowy.

State-controlled PKO could either sell the stake, valued at 120 million zlotys in its books, to Poczta Polska or in an Initial Public Offer (IPO), which could take place in September, Puls Biznesu said.

“Any option is possible”, Jozkowiak said commenting on the report. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.