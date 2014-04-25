FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Polish railways relaunches sale of its telecoms arm
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish railways relaunches sale of its telecoms arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds PKP confirmation)

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s state railways operator PKP has relaunched the sale of its telecoms arm TK Telekom following last year’s failed attempt to find a buyer at the right price.

The company on Friday confirmed an earlier Reuters report. Market sources said PKP had sent out invitations to investment banks asking for their offers for advising in the sale.

“It’s true. The sale itself will take place after the summer holidays,” PKP’s spokeswoman Katarzyna Mazurkiewicz said.

PKP, under pressure to reduce debt, scrapped the previous sale after failing to get a satisfactory offer from bidders, which according to media reports were local telecoms groups Netia, Hawe, and Deutsche Telekom’s GTS.

The company, which has developed a communications network to help run its rail operations, wants to reduce its telecoms interests to mainly infrastructure by shedding non-core operations such as cable maintenance.

TK Telekom, valued last year at around 400 million zlotys ($132 million), controls 6,000 km of optic fibre and 22,000 km of copper cable around Poland, mainly near railroad tracks. ($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Erica Billingham and Keiron Henderson)

