FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PKP says real estate company sale possible
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PKP says real estate company sale possible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Polish state railway firm PKP expects to list its real estate company Xcity Investment, or offer it to a strategic investor, within the next five years to fund development of its rail business, a PKP board member said on Friday.

PKP created Xcity Investment to help it sell or commercialise Poland’s biggest real estate portfolio of 100,000 properties. Xcity is working on projects worth 8.8 billion euros ($9.8 billion).

“We think that floating this project is a very good idea,” management board member Piotr Cizkowicz told reporters.

“2019-2020 is a period when entering the bourse or looking for a strategic partner - as this privatisation form is also considered - would be possible,” he said.

PKP is undergoing major restructuring and modernisation. The company sold its energy division PKP Energetyka for 1.41 billion zlotys ($371 million) after it floated its freight transport business PKP Cargo and sold a telecoms business. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) ($1 = 3.8015 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.