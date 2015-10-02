Poland's PKP says real estate company sale possible

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Polish state railway firm PKP expects to list its real estate company Xcity Investment, or offer it to a strategic investor, within the next five years to fund development of its rail business, a PKP board member said on Friday.

PKP created Xcity Investment to help it sell or commercialise Poland’s biggest real estate portfolio of 100,000 properties. Xcity is working on projects worth 8.8 billion euros ($9.8 billion).

“We think that floating this project is a very good idea,” management board member Piotr Cizkowicz told reporters.

“2019-2020 is a period when entering the bourse or looking for a strategic partner - as this privatisation form is also considered - would be possible,” he said.

PKP is undergoing major restructuring and modernisation. The company sold its energy division PKP Energetyka for 1.41 billion zlotys ($371 million) after it floated its freight transport business PKP Cargo and sold a telecoms business. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) ($1 = 3.8015 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)