FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD to buy up to 7.5 pct of PKP Cargo's Warsaw share sale
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

EBRD to buy up to 7.5 pct of PKP Cargo's Warsaw share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development wants to buy a stake of up to 7.5 percent in Poland’s PKP Cargo in the freight company’s Warsaw share sale later this month, it said in a statement.

Poland’s state railway operator PKP, which is selling just under 50 percent of its cargo unit through an initial public offering (IPO), said EBRD would take at least a 5 percent stake.

The flotation, expected to be Warsaw’s largest stock market debut this year, is to raise up to 1.6 billion zlotys ($520 million) for PKP. PKP Cargo is the European Union’s second-biggest freight company.

EBRD, which was created in 1991 to help eastern Europe make the transition to the market economy, said in its statement its final engagement in PKP Cargo would depend on the price set in the initial public offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.