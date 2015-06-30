FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC and Poland's Energa frontrunners to buy PKP Energetyka-sources
June 30, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

CVC and Poland's Energa frontrunners to buy PKP Energetyka-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Global private equity fund CVC and Poland’s fourth-largest power firm Energa have submitted the highest offers to buy PKP Energetyka, an utility arm of Polish state rail company PKP, sources close to the transaction said.

“Energa and CVC are now the only two players still in the game,” one source said.

Another person familiar with the sale confirmed the information.

The sources also said that either Energa or CVC is likely to enter exclusivity talks in the coming days.

Both offers for PKP Energetyka, the only Polish utility with a countrywide distribution network, are similar and exceed 1 billion zlotys ($266.43 million) as of enterprise value, the sources said.

A CVC spokesman and Energa’s spokeswoman declined to comment, and the PKP press office was not immediately available.

PKP’s chief executive said in May he expected to have sold its electric utility subsidiary by October this year as the next step in the restructuring of the conglomerate. ($1 = 3.7534 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
