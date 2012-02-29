FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberdrola out of running for new Polish power plant
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 6 years

Iberdrola out of running for new Polish power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola is out of the race to build a heat and power plant in Stalowa Wola in Poland after a local regulator found fault with its 1.6 billion zloty ($519 million) bid.

Iberdrola had been close to winning the contract to build the 400 megawatt gas-fired combined heat and power plant for Polish utility Tauron and gas group PGNiG.

“The effect of the ruling is that Iberdrola’s offer will have to be turned down,” said Malgorzata Streciwilk, spokesperson for the regulator KIO.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the KIO accepted some submissions made about the bidding process for the plant by Iberdrola’s rivals, including Spain’s Abengoa as well as a consortium of Polish construction group Polimex-Mostostal and Italy’s Maire Tecnimont.

Tauron and PGNiG did not have an immediate comment. ($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

