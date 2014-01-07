Polish mobile firm Play eyes high-yield bond issue-IFR

WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest mobile operator P4 is preparing a high-yield bond issue, unnamed sources said on Tuesday.

P4, which operates under the Play brand and has over 10 million clients, may formally announce the issue later this month, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR quoted the sources as saying.

JP Morgan is leading the issue and the deal could be announced as soon as Friday or early next week, IFR said.

P4 competes with local units of France’s Orange and Deutsche Telekom, as well as local firm Polkomtel. It has said it is planning large infrastructure investments.

The operator was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)