FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish mobile firm Play eyes high-yield bond issue-IFR
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Polish mobile firm Play eyes high-yield bond issue-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest mobile operator P4 is preparing a high-yield bond issue, unnamed sources said on Tuesday.

P4, which operates under the Play brand and has over 10 million clients, may formally announce the issue later this month, Thomson Reuters news and analysis service IFR quoted the sources as saying.

JP Morgan is leading the issue and the deal could be announced as soon as Friday or early next week, IFR said.

P4 competes with local units of France’s Orange and Deutsche Telekom, as well as local firm Polkomtel. It has said it is planning large infrastructure investments.

The operator was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.