Russia's VIS eyes investment in Polish builder-report

WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s VIS Construction Group is ready to invest at least 100 million euros ($125 million) in a share issue that could be launched by beleaguered Polish builder Polimex, daily Parkiet cited a source close to the Polish firm as saying.

The paper said the Russian group is at the last stage of decision-making on the matter and was waiting for opinions from Polish lawyers on the structure of the potential deal, the daily reports.

Parkiet also said VIS had approached Polimex management with its proposal.

VIS did not have an immediate comment, while Polimex was unavailable for comment.

Polimex shares have slumped 64 percent this year after dropping 59 percent in 2011 as the group struggles with huge debts and declining margins on its contracts. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)