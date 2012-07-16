Troubled Polimex offers units to state agency ARP -TV

WARSAW, July 16 (Reuters) - Troubled Polish builder Polimex offered its units Sefako and Energomontaz Polnoc to state industrial development agency ARP, TVN CNBC business channel said on Monday citing the company, but giving no more detail on the source.

Earlier on Monday, ARP spokeswoman told Reuters the agency has received a letter with “business proposals” from Polimex, without providing more detail.

Deputy Prime Minister Waldemar Pawlak said earlier this month the agency could provide aid to troubled Polish builders PBG and Polimex. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)