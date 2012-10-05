FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polimex says has buyers for two units, plans to book PLN 300 mln
October 5, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Polimex says has buyers for two units, plans to book PLN 300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Beleaguered Polish builder Polimex has two binding offers for its non-core units, expecting to book at least 300 million zlotys ($95.5 million) from the spin-offs, the company said late on Thursday.

“Due diligence has just ended in two of our group’s units,” Polimex’s Robert Kosmal said in a statement. “After initial analysis I can say that the offers’ conditions meet the management board’s expectations.”

The company, the largest among Polish builders that ran into trouble after bidding wars to tap into motorway-building programme ahead of the Euro 2012, plans to finalise the deals in a few weeks. ($1 = 3.1424 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

