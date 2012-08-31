FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polimex to offer debt-to-equity swap next week -report
August 31, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Polimex to offer debt-to-equity swap next week -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Troubled Polish builder Polimex will next week reveal a plan to raise 400-600 million zlotys ($119-178 million) via a share issue targeting its creditors, who will swap debt for equity, a local daily said on Friday citing an unnamed source.

A small part of the issue will also be offered to financial investors, Puls Biznesu reported.

The newspaper also wrote that the group’s new management planned to write off 100-500 million zlotys in the first half to account for unprofitable construction contracts. First-half results will be published after the close of trading on Friday.

Polimex did not comment.

The group is the largest of dozens of Polish construction companies facing financial trouble after bidding for cut-price contracts to build roads for the Euro 2012 soccer championship Poland co-hosted with Ukraine. ($1 = 3.3627 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

