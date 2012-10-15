Poland's Polimex to lay off nearly a fifth of staff

WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Beleaguered Polish builder Polimex plans to lay off 1744 workers by the of March 2013 as part of the company’s restructuring, Polimex chief executive said at the company’s shareholders meeting on Monday.

Robert Oppenheim added that overall savings by 2015 will significantly exceed earlier plans assuming savings of 260 million zlotys ($82 million).

The group currently employs less than 10.000 people. ($1 = 3.1588 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)