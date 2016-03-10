Poland to dispute opinion of Venice Commission: foreign minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will dispute the opinion of the Venice Commission, a panel of constitutional law experts of the human rights body Council of Europe, regarding changes in the country’s constitutional court, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

The Venice Commission is due to issue its opinion this week and a leaked draft said a government-sponsored reform of the constitutional court threatened the rule of law in Poland.

“We will dispute this opinion,” Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told public radio on Thursday, adding the ministry has received a draft version of the opinion.

The European Commission has said before it wants to see the opinion of the Venice Commission before making its own assessment of Poland’s adherence to EU rule of law standards.

The constitutional crisis in Poland deepened on Wednesday stirring concerns about democracy and the rule of law in the EU’s largest eastern member after the top court ruled that the government’s overhaul of the court was illegal.