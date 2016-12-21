WARSAW Dec 21 If Poland's current political stand-off escalates then it is not excluded that it may impact investment decisions made by investors, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

He also said that last week's vote on the 2017 state budget, which is disputed by the opposition, was legal and there is no need to repeat it.

"If you ... enhance this mood of instability, it may have an impact on the investment decisions made by investors," Morawiecki told reporters.

Opposition lawmakers vowed on Tuesday to continue their sit-in protest in parliament until a vote on the 2017 budget they say was held illegally outside of the parliament's plenary hall on Friday is re-run with all lawmakers. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)