FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Support for Polish PM's party down after tapes row
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2014 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Support for Polish PM's party down after tapes row

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Support for Poland's governing
Civic Platform party fell 4 percentage points after the
publication of leaked remarks by senior officials that have
embarrassed the government, a new poll showed, but the main
opposition also lost ground.
    Civic Platform (PO) had 24 percent support while the
conservative opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS) had 31
percent, according to the survey conducted on June 23 by
pollster TNS Polska for broadcaster TVP.
    The previous survey by the same pollster, on June 6-11, had
PiS on 36 percent and PO on 28 percent.
    The big winner appeared to be the New Right Congress which
had 10 percent in the latest poll, up from 4 percent in the poll
TNS Polska conducted earlier this month.
    The party is led by Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who has said there
is no proof that Adolf Hitler knew about the Holocaust, and that
women should not vote because they are less intelligent than
men.
    The same poll showed that 51 percent of those questioned
favoured holding an early parliamentary election, while 36
percent were against.
    The next scheduled election is in late 2015. Prime Minister
Donald Tusk has said an early election could be an option if
there is no other way of resolving the crisis over the leaked
tapes.
    
    Most recent poll results (figures in percent):
 Date            PO   PiS   SLD   PSL  TR   PR   NP Pollster
 Jun 23        24    31     8    5    4   2   10  TNS Polska
 Jun 17          25    32    10    4    4    1   8  Millward B. 
 Jun 6-11        28    36    10    5    2    1   4  TNS Polska
 Jun 5-11        32    24     5    6    1    1   5  CBOS
 May 30-31       26    30    11    5    2    2   6  Homo Homini
 May 17          28    28     8    5    6    2   7  Millward B.
 May 9-14        25    32     9    6    5    2   3  TNS Polska
 May 7-14        27    23     9    4    3    2   5  CBOS   
 May 7-8         28    28    10    5    3    2   6  TNS Polska  
 May 8-10        29    29    12    5    3    2   6  Homo Homini
 Apr 24-25       25    30    13    5    3    2   5  Homo Homini 
 Apr             33    38     9    5    4    1      GFK   
 Apr 4-9         29    32    10    5    2    2      TNS Polska
 Apr 10-11       33    29    14    6    4    5      Estymator
 Apr 3-9         28    21     7    5    1    3      CBOS   
 April 8         31    29     8    7    7    1    Millward Brown
 April 3-5       26    31    13    5    3    2      Homo Homini
 April 2-3       27    26    10    5    5    -      TNS Polska
 March 19        27    31     9    6    5    -    Millward Brown
 March 6-12      26    24     7    4    3    3      CBOS
 March 7-8       25    30    11    5    3    1      Homo Homini
 March 6-7       26    31     8    5    5    3      TNS
 March 6         29    30     7    5    6    5    Millward Brown
 Feb 21-22       22    30    12    4    6    -      Homo Homini 
 Feb 18-19       32    34    11    6    6    5      Estymator
 Feb 7-13        22    33    10    5    5    3      TNS
 Feb 6-12        25    26     8    4    3    2      CBOS   
 Feb 6-7         26    29    10    3    8    3      TNS
 Jan 24-26       24    32    10    7    7    2    Millward Brown
 Jan 24-25       23    30    14    5    3    3      Homo Homini
 Jan 15-16       34    32    14    8    3    5      Estymator   
 Jan 9-15        24    25     8    5    3    3      CBOS
 Jan 10-11       27    29    14    5    2    3      Homo Homini
 Jan 9-10        26    30    12    4    5    3      TNS
 Dec 18,   2013  25    29    13    5    2    3      Homo Homini 
 Dec 17,   2013  26    29    10    4    5    5      TNS
 Dec 13,   2013  23    23    10    6    3    -      CBOS
 Dec       2013  39    34    10    6    3    -      GFK

PO - Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska) PiS - Law and
Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwosc) SLD - Democratic Left Alliance
(Sojusz Lewicy Demokratycznej) PSL - Polish Farmers' Party
(Polskie Stronnictwo Ludowe) TR - Your Move (Twoj Ruch) PR -
Poland Together (Polska Razem) NP - New Right (Nowa Prawica
Janusz Korwin-Mikke)

 (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.