June 30, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Polish far right party moves into third place - survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Poland's far-right New Right
Congress has almost doubled its support in a month, a poll
showed on Monday, riding a Europe-wide rise of anti-EU movements
to become the country's third-placed party.
    Any sustained rise could alter the political arithmetic a
year before national elections, as backing for the government
slips and the conservative opposition looks for a coalition
partner.
    New Right Congress's 71-year-old leader Janusz Korwin-Mikke
has said Adolph Hitler was probably not aware of the Holocaust,
and that women should not have the right to vote because they
are less intelligent than men.
    Support for his party rose to 11 percent, according to the
survey conducted on June 27-28 by pollster Homo Homini, up from
six percent a month earlier. The rise saw it overtake the
leftist SLD party.
    The governing Civic Platform (PO) group lost more ground
after the publication of leaked remarks by senior officials that
have embarrassed the government.
    Its support fell to 24 percent, two percentage points down
from a month earlier, while the second-placed conservative
opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party gained two points to
reach 32 percent, according to the poll published in the
Rzeczpospolita daily.
    New Right Congress won four seats in last month's European
Parliament election, but has no seats in the national
parliament.
    If Korwin-Mikke translates his current support into seats in
the Polish parliament in the next election, scheduled for late
2015, he could form a viable coalition with Law and Justice and
other conservative groups.        
    Korwin-Mikke has declared his willingness to cooperate with
PiS, though the larger party has not said if it could work with
him.
    France's far-right National Front and the Freedom Party,
from the Netherlands, failed to form an Eurosceptic block in the
European Parliament last week after ruling out collaborating
with New Right Congress.

 (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

