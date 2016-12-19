FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says media access to parliament still limited
December 19, 2016 / 1:34 PM / 8 months ago

Poland says media access to parliament still limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Despite protests, media still are not allowed to access Poland's lower house of parliament Sejm, Stanislaw Karczewski, speaker of the upper chamber Senate said on Monday.

Last week, Sejm's speaker Marek Kuchcinski decided to ban journalists from access following protests triggered by the ruling party plans to limit media access to Sejm.

"I spoke to Mr. Kuchcinski this morning, yesterday. He upholds his decision," Karczewski told a news conference after his meeting with representatives of the media regarding their access to parliament.

He said media will be able to access the Senate during its sitting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sejm is the centre of the political life in Polish parliament. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
