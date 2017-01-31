FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Walesa collaborated with communist secret police - institute
January 31, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

Poland's Walesa collaborated with communist secret police - institute

Anna Koper

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Poland's government-affiliated history institute said on Tuesday it had new evidence that Lech Walesa, who led protests and strikes that shook communist rule in the 1980s, had been a secret police informant in the 1970s.

A lawyer for Walesa, whose actions leading the Solidarity trade union contributed to the fall of communism throughout eastern Europe, said the evidence was faulty and asked to question the assessors. (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Justyna Pawlak)

