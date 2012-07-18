POLPX sees power market coupling, gas as priorities

* Regional power price coupling technically possible in 2012

* But cross-country trading will not be possible in 2012

* Polish gas exchange could start off in September

WARSAW, July 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s power exchange POLPX sees coupling of the Polish power market with its regional peers and the launch of a gas exchange as its top priorities this year, POLPX’s recently appointed chief executive said on Wednesday.

Combining Central Europe’s short-term electricity markets is part of a plan to eventually link them with the neighbouring Central Western European region, which includes Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The aim is to spur more competition, provide better supply and more stable prices for consumers. Grid operators have said they would like to couple the region’s electricity markets in 2012.

“It is possible to create a CEE market by the end of 2012 in the engineering sense, designing it and signing all necessary agreements by the project’s participants,” Ireneusz Lazor told portal wnp.pl in an interview.

“But the CEE market will not function operationally in 2012, that is it will not be possible to trade energy in the region via the exchange.”

Earlier this month Lazor, formerly the head of the Warsaw Commodity Clearing House, replaced long-time POLPX chief Grzegorz Onichimowski in a move that market participants said was a way for its new owner, the Warsaw Stock Exchange, to assert control over its recent acquisition.

In June, the head of the Polish energy regulator URE said regulators, suppliers, exchange operators and pipeline operators were making enough progress in talks to launch a gas exchange in Poland in the fourth quarter of 2012.

“We would not be able to start off with the gas exchange tomorrow, because we still need a few more agreements. We have not finished all technical tests either,” Lazor said.

“But we will be ready to launch the market on POLPX at the beginning of September.”

Lazor added POLPX was considering the launch of biomass and coal markets, but no decisions have yet been made.

He also said POLPX was not planning a reduction of fees to boost trading volumes, which slumped 47 percent in June to 7.1 TWh.

“In my opinion, the decline in volumes is not a function of fees, because they have been steady for some time. The drop is influenced by many factors, but the main one is the uncertainty concerning CO2 prices.” (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)