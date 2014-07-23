FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Poland confirms case of African swine fever in farm pigs
July 23, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland confirms case of African swine fever in farm pigs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Case of ASF found in farm pigs near border with Belarus

* Previous cases of ASF, in boars, led to pork export bans (Adds quote, details)

By Anna Wlodarczak and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, July 23 (Reuters) - Polish authorities have identified the country’s first ever case of African swine fever (ASF) to be found in farm pigs, the chief veterinary officer said on Wednesday.

Previous cases of ASF, in wild boars, promoted Russia and China to impose restrictions on Polish pork exports, causing a fall in domestic pork prices.

“This is the first case of ASF in farm pigs in Poland,” Chief Veterinary Officer Marek Pirsztuk told Reuters. “The area lies 3-6 km from the border with Belarus.”

He also said that about 200 farm pigs from the danger zone of 7 km (4.3 miles) around the county of Grodek may have to be put down. This is the same area where nine cases of ASF in wild boars were identified earlier this year.

Pirsztuk added in a statement that the case of ASF had been identified in a farm with five pigs. Two of them died and the remaining three have been put down. The farm has been disinfected, he said.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OiE) there is so far no effective vaccine against ASF, but the disease poses no danger to human health. (Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
