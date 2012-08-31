Polish and Swedish grid operators acquire SwePol power link

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s PSE-Operator and the Swedish National Grid (SVK) said on Friday they had completed their acquisition of full control of the 600 megawatt SwePol power link.

The move dissolves a package of agreements and means the interconnector and converter stations are directly owned by the Swedish and Polish system operators, SVK said in a statement.

“All market players will continue to have access to the infrastructure on equal terms,” it said.

Originally set up as part of a long-term power sales agreement between the two countries, it was open to the market in December 2010.

At its establishment, SVK owned 51 percent and Poland’s PGE 49 percent of SwePol Link AB.

The transaction amount was not disclosed, a PSE-Operator spokesman said. PGE did not have an immediate comment.

The link consists of a submarine pole cable, return cables and converter stations in Sterno, Sweden, and Slupsk, Poland. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)