FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish and Swedish grid operators acquire SwePol power link
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 31, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Polish and Swedish grid operators acquire SwePol power link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s PSE-Operator and the Swedish National Grid (SVK) said on Friday they had completed their acquisition of full control of the 600 megawatt SwePol power link.

The move dissolves a package of agreements and means the interconnector and converter stations are directly owned by the Swedish and Polish system operators, SVK said in a statement.

“All market players will continue to have access to the infrastructure on equal terms,” it said.

Originally set up as part of a long-term power sales agreement between the two countries, it was open to the market in December 2010.

At its establishment, SVK owned 51 percent and Poland’s PGE 49 percent of SwePol Link AB.

The transaction amount was not disclosed, a PSE-Operator spokesman said. PGE did not have an immediate comment.

The link consists of a submarine pole cable, return cables and converter stations in Sterno, Sweden, and Slupsk, Poland. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.