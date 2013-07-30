FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish power prices likely to rebound on signs of recovery -POLPX
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Polish power prices likely to rebound on signs of recovery -POLPX

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - Electricity prices in Poland are likely to rebound soon as the first signs of economic recovery are becoming visible, the head of Polish power exchange POLPX said on Tuesday.

Utilities across central Europe have been struggling with wholesale power prices hovering around all-time lows due to an economic slump and uncertainty about future demand.

On POLPX, prices of electricity for yearly base contracts have fallen to their lowest level since they first started trading at the end of 2008.

“First signs of economic recovery are visible and this means an increased demand for electricity,” POLPX head Ireneusz Lazor told broadcaster TVN CNBC. “This means that prices will probably go up.”

Polish manufacturing PMI rose to its highest level in 11 months, while output increased at its fastest pace in eight months in June, fanning hopes the economy may be recovering shortly after the government loosened its fiscal purse strings to tackle a growth slowdown. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.