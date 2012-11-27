FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lithuanian firm to start trading power in Poland in 2013
November 27, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Lithuanian firm to start trading power in Poland in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Lithuanian power trader INTER RAO Lietuva, which plans a 26.2 million euro ($34.0 million) initial public offering on the Warsaw bourse in December, wants to start trading power in Poland in 2013, the company’s chairman said on Tuesday.

The group initially plans to trade power produced in Poland and then seek to import and export electricity after the launch of a Polish-Lithuanian power link in 2016, the company’s chairman Jonas Garbaravisius said in a statement.

INTER RAO Lietuva has also secured some capacity from a 2.3-gigawatt nuclear power plant Russia’s Rosatom is building in the Kaliningrad district, he added.

The European Union-backed power link is expected to go on line by the end of 2015 with a capacity of 500 megawatts before rising to 1,000 MW by 2020.

INTER RAO Lietuva is controlled by a Finnish subsidiary of Russia’s state power company INTER RAO via a 51 percent stake.

A Lithuanian investment company UAB Scaent Baltic controls the remaining stake and plans to sell 20 percent in the offer. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Michael Kahn and James Jukwey)

