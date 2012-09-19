FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish retail power prices unlikely to rise in 2013-regulator
September 19, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Polish retail power prices unlikely to rise in 2013-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s energy regulator URE, which sets electricity prices for retail customers, is unlikely to raise tariffs in 2013 due to falling wholesale power prices, the organisation’s head said on Wednesday.

URE chief Marek Woszczyk added he had not received any requests from utilities to boost rates or lift the tariff altogether.

“Prices are falling on the wholesale market, which is good news for consumers,” he told private broadcaster Radio PiN. “The risk of moving the price of electricity higher next year is practically zero.”

For 2012, the regulator has approved retail electricity price increases of between 4.5 and 5.9 percent for utilities including PGE, Tauron and Enea.

The average price of baseload power on Poland’s power exchange POLPX fell in August by 4.3 percent year on year to 185.66 zlotys ($58.83) per megawatt hour.

$1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn

