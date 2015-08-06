FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland needs increased NATO presence, President Duda says
August 6, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Poland needs increased NATO presence, President Duda says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s newly sworn in President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday the country needs a strengthening of its safety guarantees and increasing of the presence of NATO in the country, as well as an adjustment to its foreign policy, but no revolution.

Speaking to the combined two chambers of parliament, Duda also said he will uphold his pledges to raise the tax-free allowance and lower the retirement age.

Duda is backed by opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), that is leading in opinion polls ahead of October general election. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

