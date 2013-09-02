FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland to meet 2014 privatisation target from smaller stake sales-minister
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2013 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland to meet 2014 privatisation target from smaller stake sales-minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Poland sees 2014 privatisation revenues down to $1.15 bln

* Plans to sell chunks of shares in listed companies

* Does not expect privatisations though IPOs (Adds quotes and details)

TARNOW, Poland, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Poland expects to meet 2014 privatisation targets by selling its stakes in listed companies because it has run out of attractive firms to float, the deputy treasury minister said on Monday.

Poland expects to book 3.7 billion zlotys ($1.15 billion)from asset sales next year compared with 5 billion planned for 2013, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said earlier on Monday.

“Privatisation revenues in 2014 will come from the sale of share packages owned by the treasury ministry,” Pawel Tamborski, Deputy Treasury Minister said on Monday.

“New IPOs seem unlikely, as there are no companies which could be attractive for the market,” he said.

Poland has booked 1.9 billion zlotys of its 2013 target to date. The biggest deals included placing a stake in Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP and Azoty.

The only IPO this year was the sale of real estate group PHN in February.

Poland also plans IPOs for utility Energa and goods carrier PKP Cargo. ($1 = 3.2262 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.