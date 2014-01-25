PROFILE-Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek

Position: Finance Minister Incumbent: Mateusz Szczurek Date of Birth: August 11, 1975 Term: Appointed finance minister in November 2013 as part of a wider government reshuffle. Replaced Jacek Rostowski.

Key facts: -- Szczurek is a political novice who has spent his career in commercial banking. Before his appointment, he was chief economist for Central and Eastern Europe at ING Bank in Warsaw, and previously the bank’s chief economist for Poland.

-- Has spoken sceptically on the benefits of joining the euro zone. Poland is a member of the European Union and is legally bound to adopt the euro at some point in the future, but most economists say it is unlikely to happen for many years to come.

-- He studied economics at the University of Warsaw, and wrote his Masters thesis on “Chaos and non-linearity in Foreign Exchange Markets.” He also has a PhD from the University of Sussex in southern England.

-- Economists say Szczurek has a solid grasp of the technical aspects of running public finances, but that his limited political experience may mean the centre of gravity in policy-making shifts to Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s office.

-- Married, has five children. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones and Alister Doyle)