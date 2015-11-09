Poland's CPI to stay below target by 2017-c.bank

WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s CPI will stay below the central bank’s target of 2.5 percent by 2017, or thorought the whole horizon of the bank’s new forecast, the National Bank of Poland said on Monday.

The inflation path is lower than the central bank assumed in its previous forecast, but the gross domestic product (GDP)assumptions stay at the same level.

The bank said that CPI would stay negative this year at minus 0.8 percent year-on-year due to low commodities prices. It expects the figure to gradually rise to 1.1 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2017.

The central bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent, but allows deviation of plus/minus one percentage point.

The economic growth will amount to 3.4 percent this year, 3.3 percent next year, and 3.5 percent in 2017, the bank also said.

Poland cut interest rates to a record low of 1.5 percent earlier this year and is expected to keep them unchanged until the end of the current rate-setting panel’s term, which expires at the beginning of 2016. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)