WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Polish chemicals maker Pulawy plans to pay its shareholders a dividend of 5.24 zlotys ($1.66)per share, or a total of 100 million zlotys, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

The dividend will be paid out from Pulawy’s July 1, 2011,-June 20, 2012, fiscal year and its undivided profits from previous years.

Pulawy is state-controlled. ($1 = 3.1475 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Nick Macfie)