Poland's PZU not looking to take over Polish bank
December 22, 2014

Poland's PZU not looking to take over Polish bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU is not currently interested in taking over banks in Poland, said a PZU board member Przemyslaw Dabrowski, defying speculations that the company is mulling taking over one the lenders for sale.

“Today, we don’t see a reason which would make us enter such a process (of buying a bank),” Dabrowski told reporters.

Sources told Reuters earlier this months that Raiffeisen Bank International’s is mulling selling its unit Raiffeisen Polbank. General Electric’s unit BPH and FM Bank PBP have also been put up for sale. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

