Poland's PZU eyes all potential bank sales in Poland -CEO
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU eyes all potential bank sales in Poland -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RZESZOW, Poland, April 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s PZU, central and eastern Europe’s top insurer, is keeping a close eye on all ongoing bank sales in Poland, the company’s chief executive said on Monday.

“We are looking at all bank-sale offers on the Polish market,” Andrzej Klesyk told journalists.

“A strategy of PZU owning just one bank would not make sense,” he added.

Sources said last week that state-controlled PZU was vying for a stake in local lender Alior Bank with a view to building its own banking arm.

Klesyk said on Monday that in his view PZU could expect an approval for a potential bank purchase from the Polish financial regulator KNF, because it is a Polish company. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

