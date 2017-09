WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Polish deputy treasury minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said on Wednesday that PZU’s potential involvement in banks is a very interesting idea.

“It is a very interesting idea when it comes to portfolio investments,” Kowalczyk told reporters.

The state-run insurer PZU said last month it was eyeing all potential bank sales in Poland. (Reporting by Anna Koper,; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)