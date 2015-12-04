Head of Poland's state-run insurer PZU to step down -source

WARSAW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Head of central Europe’s largest insurer PZU is likely to resign early next week, as the treasury ministry, which controls over 35 percent of the company, wants to replace him, a source close to the supervisory board said on Friday.

Management changes have been added to the agenda of PZU’s supervisory board meeting next Tuesday at the ministry’s request, the source told Reuters.

The news was first reported by daily Puls Biznesu on Friday.

Andrzej Klesyk’s exit from PZU will add to a string of resignations at state-controlled companies following the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party’s victory in October’s election.

So far, heads of the state railway PKP and the Warsaw bourse GPW have stepped down.

“(Klesyk) has been asked to leave and is not going to refuse,” the source said.

Heads of state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa are also likely to be replaced next week, Puls Biznesu said.

On Thursday, private broadcaster TVN24 quoted unnamed sources from the ruling party as saying that Wojciech Jasinski, the head of parliament’s public finance committee is likely to replace Jacek Krawiec as head of refiner PKN Orlen.

Earlier this week, shares in Alior Bank, controlled by Klesyk’s PZU, lost 12 percent on rumours that the lenders Chief Executive Wojciech Sobieraj might also go. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary. Editing by Marcin Goclowski and Jane Merriman)