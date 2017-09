WARSAW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top insurer PZU wants to pay out an interim dividend of 1.73 billion zlotys ($547.4 million) this year and plans a debt issue of up to three billion, it said on Monday.

The state-controlled Polish group said it could pay out a total dividend of up to three billion zlotys from excess capital it plans for the years 2013-2015. ($1 = 3.1605 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)