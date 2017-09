WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Poland’s biggest insurer PZU decided on Tuesday that the company will pay out a 2014 dividend of 30 zlotys ($7.98) per share, as planned.

The total dividend of the state-controlled firm will amount to 2.59 billion zlotys. Last year PZU paid a dividend of 24 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.7610 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)