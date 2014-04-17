Poland's PZU says takeovers don't affect dividend policy

WARSAW, April 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest insurer PZU said on Thursday its planned takeovers of rival Baltic and Polish insurers will not affect the company’s dividend policy.

“Taking into account our capital worth 12 billion zlotys ($3.95 billion) the amount of these transactions is not a sum that deprives us of our capital potential,” PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk told reporters.

Central and eastern Europe’s largest insurer bought a stake in its Polish rival Link4 from Britain’s RSA for 90 million euros ($124.26 million) and three Baltic insurers for $356 million. ($1 = 3.0385 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Michael Kahn)