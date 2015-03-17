FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU says expects 2014 dividend at PLN 2.64 bln
March 17, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU says expects 2014 dividend at PLN 2.64 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU expects to pay out around 2.64 billion zlotys ($676 million) in dividends for 2014, the company’s chief executive Andrzej Klesyk said on Tuesday.

“Our strategy hasn’t changed, we will try to pay out between 50 and 100 percent of the group’s net profit (as dividends), but it won’t be more than 100 percent of PZU’s profit,” Klesyk told a news conference.

“If nothing unexpected happens, then one can expect a (dividend) payout close to the upper limit. The (profit) which shareholders can split between them is 2.636 billion zlotys.”

In 2013, PZU paid out 4.66 billion zlotys in dividends, or 54 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.9032 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

