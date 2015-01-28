FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PZU confirms expects ROE at 20 pct in 2020
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's PZU confirms expects ROE at 20 pct in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s biggest insurer PZU confirmed on Wednesday it expected its return on equity (ROE) reaching 20 percent in 2020.

In its strategy, details of which leaked out already on Tuesday, the state-controlled group added it saw itself as one of the three biggest firms in central and eastern Europe in terms of gross written premiums.

PZU, which sees its share in Poland’s life insurance market at above 43 percent in five years, will also continue to expand via acquisitions.

The group said it based its 2015-2020 strategy on three pillars: insurance, asset management and medical care, with the last one bringing sales of more than 650 million zlotys ($175 million) in 2020. ($1 = 3.7218 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.