Poland's PZU keeps dividend policy at 50-100 pct of profits

WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s biggest insurer PZU will continue to pay out dividends at 50-100 percent of annual net profits in 2015-2020, PZU chief executive officer Andrzej Klesyk said on Wednesday.

“As part of the new strategy we maintain our dividend policy at 50-100 percent of profit,” Klesyk told reporters.

PZU published its 2015-2020 strategy earlier on Wednesday, but the document did not provide details on dividend policy. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)