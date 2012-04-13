FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PZU's dividend plan reasonable-Treasury
April 13, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

PZU's dividend plan reasonable-Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - A proposal by eastern Europe’s biggest listed insurer PZU to pay 20.30 zlotys ($6.34) per share in dividends from its 2011 profit is similar to what the Treasury would expect, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Friday.

PZU’s management board recently proposed that the company pay out 1.75 billion zlotys in total, or 20.30 zlotys per share.

The proposal rests on shareholders’ approval. The Treasury holds about a third of the insurer. ($1 = 3.1999 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Pawel Bernat; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)

