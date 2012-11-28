Poland says not considering sale of PZU shares for now

WARSAW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Poland is not currently considering the sale of a stake in the country’s top insurer PZU , Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

“We have around 13 months to do it, this is not a topic for today,” Budzanowski told broadcaster TVN CNBC.

The sale of shares in PZU is part of the government’s privatisation plan for the years 2012-2013. Poland controls 35 percent in the group, but said earlier it could reduce its holding to 25 percent.