Polish insurer PZU considers issuing bonds in zlotys and euros

KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled insurer PZU said on Tuesday that its planned bond issue will be most likely denominated in Polish zlotys and euros.

“We have almost for sure eliminated other options than bond issue in zlotys and euros,” Andrzej Klesyk, PZU’s Chief Executive Officer told reporters. “A big part of it will be in zlotys, but we would also like to have some of it in euros.”

Last month, PZU said it planned a debt issue of up to 3 billion zlotys ($929.90 million). ($1 = 3.2262 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)