Polish PZU says 2013 net profit unlikely to improve y/y-CEO
November 14, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Polish PZU says 2013 net profit unlikely to improve y/y-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU does not expect its 2013 net profit to be better than in 2012, the company’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday PZU beat analysts’ expectations with a higher-than-expected net profit in the third quarter. In the first nine months of the year the insurer earned 2.8 billion zlotys ($894 million) compared to 3.26 billion in the whole 2012.

When asked whether PZU’s net profit could be higher this year compared with 2012, Andrzej Klesyk said:

“I would not expect such a situation. The fourth quarter is generally worse than the first three ones.” ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowsi; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)

