Polish insurer PZU sees lower profits from investments

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s biggest insurance company PZU said on Thursday that falling interest rates may drag down its profits from investments in the future.

“I think that (low interest rates) will last for longer, which means that the whole insurance sector will face the same issue that its peers had in the West, I mean lower profits from investment activity,” PZU head Andrzej Klesyk told reporters.

He also said insurers can expect higher costs stemming from regulations being planned by Polish financial watchdog KNF.

PZU has in its portfolio government bonds worth 30 billion zlotys ($8.87 billion). (1 US dollar = 3.3830 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)