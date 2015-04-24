Poland's PZU says not interested in buying Kompania Weglowa stake

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s PZU, central and eastern Europe’s top insurer, said on Friday it is not interested in buying a stake in the troubled coal miner Kompania Weglowa, denying an earlier media report.

Shares in the state-run PZU fell by as much as 4.5 percent on Friday on a report by Bloomberg saying that PZU may buy a minority stake in European Union’s biggest coal miner Kompania Weglowa as part of the latter’s restructuring plan. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)