Polish insurer PZU to lay off up to 1.4 pct of staff
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Polish insurer PZU to lay off up to 1.4 pct of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 8 (Reuters) - PZU, Poland’s biggest insurer, on Wednesday announced it would lay off up to 152 staff, or 1.4 percent of its employees, by mid-June.

Part of the cost of the redundancies was incurred by PZU last year and part will be included in this year’s results.

The final cost and planned savings will be known once management reaches an agreement with unions, PZU said.

Last September, PZU said it would reduce the workforce in its main units by 2 percent. Some people were to be offered new jobs while others moved to different posts, PZU said then.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Marcin Goettig and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
