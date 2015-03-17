FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU says regulations, low rates may hit 2015 profits
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU says regulations, low rates may hit 2015 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU’s profits may be adversely affected by new financial regulations and low interest rates this year, the company’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“2015 may be difficult for the insurance industry. We have to remember there will be new (financial watchdog) KNF recommendations ... which will hike the costs, and we’re in a low interest rate environment, where it’s hard to realise large profits,” Przemyslaw Dabrowski told a news conference.

“We’re looking at 2015 with caution,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, PZU said it posted a 10-percent decline in its 2014 net profit, in line with market expectations, on the back of lower insurance margins and higher costs.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
