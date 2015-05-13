FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU Q1 net beats forecasts with 24-pct jump
May 13, 2015 / 4:47 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU Q1 net beats forecasts with 24-pct jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer, Polish PZU, booked a 24-percent, larger-than-expected rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to its last-year acquisitions and growth of investment income, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled company showed a bottom line of 941.3 million zlotys ($258.4 million), while analysts expected a 16-percent rise to 885 million.

Gross written premiums jumped by 7.5 percent year-on-year to 4.68 billion zlotys. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast 4.7 billion. ($1 = 3.6432 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

