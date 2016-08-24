FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks to contribute 450 mln zlotys to Polish PZU profit -strategy
August 24, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Banks to contribute 450 mln zlotys to Polish PZU profit -strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU plans to increase its banking arm's contribution to its net profit to 450 million zlotys ($117.98 million) in 2020, the company said on Wednesday in its new strategy.

PZU owns mid-tier lender Alior Bank which recently bought General Electric's Polish arm BPH. The insurer is planning to also buy Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao SA from its Italian owner UniCredit.

PZU also said in its strategy that it wants to retain some of its profits to finance the growth strategy as well as acquisitions. If no acquisitions are conducted, money will be returned to shareholders, the state-run firm said.

PZU also said it aimed to cut costs in its insurance business by 400 million zlotys within three years.

$1 = 3.8141 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
