France's BNP confirms placed bid for Rabobank's Polish unit
November 7, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

France's BNP confirms placed bid for Rabobank's Polish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - France’s BNP Paribas confirmed it had placed an unbinding offer to buy Bank BGZ , the Polish subsidiary of Dutch lender Rabobank , BNP said on Thursday.

“The unbinding offer depends on a number of conditions, including a positive result of a due diligence,” the statement says.

The biggest Dutch retail bank, which was recently fined $1 billion over its involvement in the Libor rigging scandal, said in June it was reviewing its options for BGZ, but had not officially put the lender up for sale.

Media reported that BNP Paribas moved to the front of the race for BGZ, bidding around 1 billion euros for Poland’s No.11 lender. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)

